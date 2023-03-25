BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews rushed to contain a fire that broke out on the lower level of the Spirit of Boston while it was docked in the Seaport late Friday night.

Heavy, black smoke could be seen coming from the ship as crews worked from the dock, on the boat, and in the water to extinguish the flames around 11:30 p.m.

There was no one on board when the fire broke out and no reported injuries.

Heavy black smoke has filled the Spirit of Boston from the lower levels . Companies are working from the dock, within & the water to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/fidy2rCVdo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 25, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

