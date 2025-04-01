WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were working to extinguish a house fire in Waltham Tuesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD was over the scene on High Street, where gray and white smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

Crews were up on ladders to attack the flames from above the house. No other information was immediately available.

