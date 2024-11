SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials believe an electrical issue sparked trouble in a marsh in Salem.

Officials said it happened near the Boys and Girls Club on Sunday.

The fire department said the flames scorched about 2 acres of land before it was contained.

No one was hurt.

