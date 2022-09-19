BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were able to knock down the flames from a heavy fire in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood Monday, leaving at least three people without a home according to officials.
Boston Fire said their units were called to Forest Street in Nubian Square, near Dudley Street around 5 p.m. First responders there soon found a large fire burning at the home, spreading to all three floors of the property.
In a photo tweeted by the department at 5:24 p.m., firefighters could be seen operating on the roof of the building as smoke continued to come out of the home.
Officials said no one was hurt during the fire, other than a crew member who reportedly sprained his ankle.
At least three people, including a cat, were displaced after the building’s three units were heavily damaged.
An investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)