BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were able to knock down the flames from a heavy fire in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood Monday, leaving at least three people without a home according to officials.

Boston Fire said their units were called to Forest Street in Nubian Square, near Dudley Street around 5 p.m. First responders there soon found a large fire burning at the home, spreading to all three floors of the property.

At approximately 5:00 heavy fire on all 3 floors of a occupied building at 9 Forest st . In Roxbury a 3rd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/FFoOUM4bEq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 19, 2022

In a photo tweeted by the department at 5:24 p.m., firefighters could be seen operating on the roof of the building as smoke continued to come out of the home.

Officials said no one was hurt during the fire, other than a crew member who reportedly sprained his ankle.

At least three people, including a cat, were displaced after the building’s three units were heavily damaged.

This is Tigger, his owner lives in the house that caught fire on Forest St in Roxbury earlier this evening. They had to evacuate so quickly they weren’t able to grab him, but luckily one of the firefighters got him out and he seems to be doing okay. @7news pic.twitter.com/QJlQlDqJeu — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) September 19, 2022

An investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

