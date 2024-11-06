RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in Randolph went up in flames Wednesday morning, officials said.

At around 11:30 a.m., SKY7-HD spotted the fire and thick black smoke accompanying it. Fire officials said the flames burned through the backyards of two homes.

Investigators said they believe the fire started outside.

Firefighters said the homes’ interiors were relatively untouched.

No additional information was immediately available.

