BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fire at a home in Dorchester sent one firefighter to the hospital and caused over $500K in damages Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to Train Street around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Flames were seen shooting out of the second and third floor of a multi-family home.

“She didn’t realize there was a fire,” Vincent Willingham said, who alerted the homeowner. “She had no idea. She was in shock but she got out safe.”

The injured firefighter is expected to be okay, but two people are now without a place to live.

“I went to my window, waiting for my plumber to come,” Mary Mason said, who called 9-1-1. “I saw the black clouds of smoke, so instantly I got my phone and called 9-1-1… I asked her if she needed anywhere to stay. She said her sister was here with her and her daughter, so she has somewhere to go.”

