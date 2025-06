BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire caused major damage to an apartment building in Dorchester Sunday night on Codman-Hill Avenue.

The fire was not far from the Ashmont Red Line stop.

10 people and five pets were displaced.

Firefighters had to climb through windows to get closer to the flames in order to put them out.

Damage was estimated at $550,000.

