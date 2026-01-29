GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a building fire in Gardner Thursday morning.

The fire took place around 4:45 a.m. on West Broadway near the intersection of Airport Road.

Fire officials say the fire was so strong they were forced out of the building and had to put out the fire from outside. This brought challenges due to the snow outside and cold temperatures.

Mutual aid responded to the scene from the Towns of Westminster, Winchendon, Ashburnham, Hubbardston, and Templeton.

Officials say the building was unoccupied at the time and it is considered a total loss.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but did were not taken to a hospital.

