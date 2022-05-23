METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) – Firefighters battled an intense two-alarm house fire in Methuen Monday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Woodburn Avenue around 3 p.m. where crews could be seen doing their best to get the flames under control.

The Methuen fire chief said the fire likely sparked from an overheating lawnmower that was parked underneath the deck of a shed.

“I looked out my back window and the whole back deck and everything was totally engulfed and my windows are cracked and the dogs were barking and I just grabbed the dogs, got out of the house, ran out front and called 911,” said homeowner Judy Flagg. “It was so, so fast — seconds. It went up real fast.”

Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

A neighboring home’s siding was damaged by the heat from the flames. Flagg’s home is considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)