SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Shrewsbury fire chief says a lightning strike may be to blame for a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of smoke coming from a home’s roof on Appaloosa Drive just after 3:30 p.m. observed flames coming from a portion of the roof that appeared to have been struck by lightning, Fire Chief James Vuona said.

No injuries were reported but the family was displaced.

Another fire sparked by an apparent lightning strike broke out overnight in Stoughton at an elderly housing complex.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Both fires remain under investigation.

