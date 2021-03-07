Fire chief’s home seriously burned in Kingston, NH blaze

KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a blaze that seriously damaged the home of Kingston, New Hampshire’s fire chief on Sunday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a Woodland Drive home at 5:45 p.m. found heavy fire at the home of Kingston Fire Chief Graham Pellerin, officials said. Pellerin and his family and pets made it out safely.

The home suffered serious damage and the family is staying with relatives. Fire associations are working to raise money for the family.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

