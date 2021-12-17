BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters from several area communities are battling a stubborn multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a building in Brighton that previously housed a music school, fire officials said.
The eight-alarm blaze was first reported around 4:30 a.m. and quickly spread to multiple floors, according to Boston fire officials.
As crews raced to contain the flames, shifting winds left them battling through zero visibility conditions.
Fire officials used the department’s drone to direct the firefight.
The cause remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
