BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters from several area communities are battling a stubborn multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a building in Brighton that previously housed a music school, fire officials said.

The eight-alarm blaze was first reported around 4:30 a.m. and quickly spread to multiple floors, according to Boston fire officials.

As crews raced to contain the flames, shifting winds left them battling through zero visibility conditions.

Fire officials used the department’s drone to direct the firefight.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

8th alarm has been ordered by Commissioner Dempsey in Brighton pic.twitter.com/N59dQVCMYO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

These are pictures from the BFD-Drone , you can see in the second photo the thermal image of the figure spreading in the different sections of the building pic.twitter.com/3sI6mfCvUW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

The Air Supply Unit is busy as companies are constantly changing air tanks because of the excessive smoke from the 7 alarm fire in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/zChGOdZrWT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

Commissioner Dempsey , as the sun rises, took a moment to address the media. Full operations of 7th alarm continue. One firefighter was injured & transported by @BOSTON_EMS pic.twitter.com/itSVgxtu6z — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

The fire has traveled the throughout the large commercial building on Corey Road , companies are attacking it from the roof of the adjacent building . pic.twitter.com/HKbXMCvioV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

7th alarm exterior operations… pic.twitter.com/BgL75F5wA1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

As the fire roars thru former music school at 185 Corey Rd in Brighton, Commisioner Dempsey orders a 7th alarm pic.twitter.com/he8mHWczrM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

All members have been ordered out of the building as the fire has bourses through the roof. The neighborhood is filled with heavy black smoke . All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/bUFP6sjSpi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

Companies continue to battle the 7 alarm fire on Corey Road with an aggressive exterior attack. pic.twitter.com/9uBZZ34zVz — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

As the wind shifts firefighters are dealing with zero visibility.Multiple deck guns and ladder pipes are deployed to help battle this blaze . pic.twitter.com/HVxwJJeO0j — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

Thick black smoke on the 2nd floor of the building companies are opening the roof to help vent the smoke. 7 large diameter hoses deployed , a 5th alarm now ordered. pic.twitter.com/4KyhSCdg5q — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

At approximately 4:30 heavy fire showing from a commercial building at 185 Corey road , fire on multiple floors this is now 4th alarm pic.twitter.com/cdvYkcsgvM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)