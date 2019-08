RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Approximately a dozen people were injured in a bus accident in Randolph Monday evening.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a low-speed bus crash near North Main and Grove Streets found about 12 people injured, according to the Easton Fire Department Twitter account.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

