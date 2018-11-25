Fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to knock down a 2-alarm fire in Andover early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to the home on Osgood Street just before 4 a.m. found an intense fire raging in the basement, according to firefighters.

The family was able to escape the fire without any injuries.

Crews from Tewksbury and Lawrence were called in to assist.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

