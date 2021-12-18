NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire that broke out at a single-family home in Nahant early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a house on Wharf Street around 4 a.m. found fierce flames shooting out of the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, believed to have started in the basement, in approximately one hour, according to Nahant fire officials.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)