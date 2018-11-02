Fire crews battle 2-alarm Chelmsford blaze

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze in Chelmsford on Friday that started in a garage and spread to a home.

Crews responding to the blaze on Stedman Street found the high winds made battling the fire difficult.

As they worked to control the fire, which spread from a two-car garage to a home, the area was temporarily closed to traffic. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)