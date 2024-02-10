ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities battled a fierce, multi-alarm house fire in Ashland on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Center Street around 1 p.m. found smoke pouring from the building. Five people live in the home but none were at home at the time of the fire, which appeared to have sparked in the attic.

One firefighter was injured battling the fire but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

