LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire in Lynn Saturday, according to the town’s fire department.

A large swathe of the house was left charred and a corner where the roof met the side paneling was left warped and melted by the flames.

All occupants were able to evacuate the building according to the Lynn Fire Department.

