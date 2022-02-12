NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a 3-alarm blaze at an industrial building in Newburyport on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Bradford & Bigelow on Perkins Way shortly after 10:30 a.m. found heavy black smoke and flames shooting out of an array of solar panels on the roof of the building.

The damage appears to have been contained to the roof and solar panels, firefighters said.

The overall damage is estimated at $2 to $4 million.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newburyport Fire Department and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No additional information was immediately available.

