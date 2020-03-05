Fire crews battle 3-alarm blaze in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze in Dorchester Thursday night.

Crews responding to a home at 12 Stonehurst Street around 8:15 p.m. found the multi-story home fully engulfed, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Heavy fire on the second and third floors tore through the roof prompting firefighters to utilize large hoses and heavy stream devices.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

At approximately 8:15 pm heavy fire on arrival at 12 Stonehurst St. Dor this is now a 2nd. Alarm pic.twitter.com/kJpMAwGzzd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

