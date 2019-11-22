Fire crews battle 3-alarm blaze in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities battled a raging, three-alarm house fire in Quincy Friday afternoon.

Twenty-five mile per hour wind gusts fueled the flames that could be seen shooting out of the side of the home on Winthrop Street when firefighters arrived around 3:30 p.m.

The nine people who live in the home re displaced.

Fire officials tell 7NEWS they fought the fire from the outside after receiving a call from police, who believed there were some 50 rounds of ammunition in the home.

No ammo was found.

Several nearby homes were evacuated.

A neighbor said she saw one of the residents changing a car or motorcycle battery that sparked shortly before the fire broke out.

A source tells 7’s Alex Diprato that one man was taken to a hospital after suffering a burn injury to his hand.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Quincy firefighters still battling 3 alarm fire on Winthrop street #7news pic.twitter.com/fwK7SrwjHK — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 22, 2019

Fire on Winthrop St in Quincy. Police said there may be 50 rounds of ammo inside. @7News pic.twitter.com/HriupuTv8s — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) November 22, 2019

