Fire crews battle 3-alarm blaze in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze in Reading on Tuesday, according to officials.

Firefighters responding to 54 Temple St. about 3 p.m. reported heavy fire from a “wood frame dwelling,” according to Deputy Police Chief David Clark and Fire Chief Gregory Burns.

Crews from nine surrounding towns are also responding to the scene, according to Clark and Burns.

Students at Parker Middle School, located across the street from the fire, were dismissed to King Street today for safety reasons.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

There were no reported injuries.

