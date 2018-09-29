Fire crews battle 3-alarm blaze in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters extinguished a three-alarm blaze that broke out in a home in West Roxbury early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at 59 Chellman Street around 3 a.m. and everyone inside the building was safely evacuated, fire officials said.

The blaze, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, resulted in the displacement of at least one resident. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

