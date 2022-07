MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a mattress recycling facility in Milford Thursday night.

According to officials, the fire began at approximately 6:00 p.m. and no one was inside the facility at the time.

The Amazon warehouse next door was evacuated as precaution.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

