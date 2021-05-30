ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Arlington on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Egerton Road found a house engulfed in flames with heavy smoke pouring out of its roof.

A resident of the neighborhood told 7NEWS he called 911 after seeing the house go up in flames.

“A very fast-burning fire in the back. The wind had changed, and so I was concerned that it was heading toward our house,” said Keith Campbell.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

AFD and mutual aid companies fought a 3 alarm fire last night on Egerton Rd. #ArlingtonMA #LargiePics pic.twitter.com/CXyvbLVzn1 — Arlington, MA Fire Department (@ArlingtonMAFD) May 30, 2021

