Fire crews battle 3-alarm Lawrence blaze

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities assisted at the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Lawrence on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in a triple-decker on Lawrence Street called for backup when they found the building fully engulfed in flames with black smoke pouring out of the windows.

“The fire was just more than we could handle,” Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said. “Got into the building and on my arrival, it struck a third alarm and we had multiple mutual aide units here.”

Firefighters were forced to break the windows of an illegally parked car to gain access to water.

“He’s blocking our water, we needed water bad,” Moriarty said of the car. “We have to do some things that people don’t like but he shouldn’t have parked there.”

There were no reported injuries. The home is considered a total loss.

Several adjacent homes suffered heat damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

