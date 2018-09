REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple Boston-area fire departments battled a four-alarm fire in Revere Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 10 Franklin Ave.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

#CambMA Engine 4 is now also responding to the 4th alarm in Revere, Box 4-34 for 10 Franklin Av.

Engines 5 & 4, Squad 2, and Division 2 are now assigned to the fire. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) September 16, 2018

