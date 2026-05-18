BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze that tore through a multi-family home in East Boston on Sunday and spread to several additional buildings.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Princeton Street around 6 p.m. found that the flames had burned through all three porches on the rear of the home.

The fire extended to three buildings on Princeton Street and three on Saratoga Street before it was brought under control

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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