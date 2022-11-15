FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked through the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the building at Newton Street and Mariano Bishop Boulevard, where a hardware store, Urgent Care clinic and Subway restaurant were located.

According to WPRI, the fire grew to a 5-alarm blaze and raised concerns for officials as it spread through the hardware store, with flames burning magnesium batteries and firearm ammo in its inventory.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

