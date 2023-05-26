QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy apartment building was ablaze around 2 p.m. Friday on Willard Street. One person was taken away in an ambulance, neighbors reported, and two firefighters were treated at the scene on stretchers.

Most residents were able to evacuate the building, and the cause of the fire has not been announced yet.

