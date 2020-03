EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a large barn fire overnight in Easton.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Elm Street were met with heavy smoke.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to a nearby home but the barn is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

