Fire crews battle basement blaze in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of firefighters battled a basement fire that damaged a home in Framingham on Thursday.

Video from Sky7 HD showed smoke coming out of the windows of the Berry Street home as firefighters worked to make their way into the top floor of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

