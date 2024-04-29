RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fire that scorched an apartment complex in Randolph late Sunday night.

Video from the scene on Bridle Path Circle showed flames shooting from the roof and a large plume of smoke.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

