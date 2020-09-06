Fire crews battle blaze at home in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews knocked down a fire that broke out at a home in Dorchester on Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports for a building fire on Brookvale Street around 9 a.m. saw heavy smoke coming from the top floor of a two-and-a-half story home, Boston fire officials said.

All residents safely evacuated from the building, fire officials said.

Seven people and a cat were displaced because of the fire, and damages are estimated at $150,000.

