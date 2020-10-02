Fire crews battle blaze at home in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fire that broke out at a home in Franklin Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to reports for a building fire on Winter Street found heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the top floor, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported

