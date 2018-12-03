Fire crews battle blaze at Roxbury restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze Monday at a Roxbury Chinese restaurant, officials say.
Crews responded to the area of 746 Dudley St. about 6:21 p.m. for a report of a building fire, according to the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
When officials arrived, smoke was showing from the rear of the one-story occupied commercial building.
The fire was knocked down and contained to an attached storage shed, officials say.
No injuries were reported.
There was an estimated $1,000 in damage caused by the fire.