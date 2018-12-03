Fire crews battle blaze at Roxbury restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze Monday at a Roxbury Chinese restaurant, officials say.

Crews responded to the area of 746 Dudley St. about 6:21 p.m. for a report of a building fire, according to the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

When officials arrived, smoke was showing from the rear of the one-story occupied commercial building.

The fire was knocked down and contained to an attached storage shed, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

There was an estimated $1,000 in damage caused by the fire.

Response to 746 Dudley St. Roxbury at 6:21PM for a report of a building fire. Smoke showing from the rear. This is a 1 story occupied commercial building attached. Fire reported in the rear of the Chinese Restaurant. @bostonpolice @BOSTON_EMS on scene. pic.twitter.com/cMJ75XqZ4M — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 4, 2018