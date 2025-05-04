BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that broke out on the roof of a warehouse in South Boston on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported blaze at the WB Mason warehouse on Summer Street around 10:30 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was eventually brought under control without injury.

Damage was estimated at $1 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation..

