BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that broke out on the roof of a warehouse in South Boston on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported blaze at the WB Mason warehouse on Summer Street around 10:30 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was eventually brought under control without injury.

Damage was estimated at $1 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation..

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox