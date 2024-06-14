BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton firefighters battled an early morning blaze on Friday that left a home badly damaged.
Crews responding to a call from a neighbor reporting an active structure fire on Fred Street found heavy flames coming from the living room of the home, according to the Brockton Fire Department.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which is believed to be accidental.
No additional information was immediately available.
