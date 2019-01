BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze that broke out inside a triple-decker in Brockton Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials responding to 35 David’s St. found flames coming through the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

