Fire crews battle blaze in commercial building in Maynard

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a blaze that broke out in a commercial building in Maynard, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames on Main Street found smoke pouring out of the top of the building.

Flames damaged the front exterior of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

