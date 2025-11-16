NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a wind-whipped fire that broke out in a garage at an apartment community in Northboro on Sunday, officials said.

Witness video shows flames shooting from the garage of a unit at the Avalon Apartments before fire crews arrived and doused the flames with a ladder truck. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

