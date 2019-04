BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fire in Jamaica Plain on Sunday that left one person displaced and caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Delle Avenue around 2 p.m. were met with large flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the third-floor windows.

There were no reported injuries.

Today’s 2pm 1 Alarm fire on Delle Ave. No injuries. Photo from Nathan Larm video pic.twitter.com/dADV4PfAux — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 14, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)