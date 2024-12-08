BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews had to work quickly to extinguish a fire that broke out in the second floor of a large abandoned building in Dorchester early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Columbia Road around 7 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the attic on the second floor and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)