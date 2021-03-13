Fire crews battle blaze in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a home in Mattapan on Saturday.

A second alarm was struck by crews responding to a reported structure fire at 41 Clarkwood St. around 8 a.m., officials said.

Heavy fire was found in the rear on the first floor and it extended all the way to the roof of the two-and-a-half story house, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The heavy fire was knocked down around 9 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

Heavy fire knocked down at Clarkwood. Companies still working to gain access to the the inner roof extension . Heavy overhauling under way. pic.twitter.com/nxqheyE9OQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 13, 2021

Heavy fire in the rear on the 1st floor to the roof of a 2 1/2 story occupied building all companies are working to contain the fires. pic.twitter.com/6bXJ1GZqqZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 13, 2021

All companies working on fire on rear porches that have spread thru house. Down power lines are an obstacle in rear attacking companies. pic.twitter.com/ipMgiKROC8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 13, 2021

2nd alarm struck right away for 41 Clarkwood St Mattapan for heavy fire in third floor. All companies working pic.twitter.com/xkdRnYlxJl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 13, 2021

