Fire crews battle blaze in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a home in Mattapan on Saturday.

A second alarm was struck by crews responding to a reported structure fire at 41 Clarkwood St. around 8 a.m., officials said.

Heavy fire was found in the rear on the first floor and it extended all the way to the roof of the two-and-a-half story house, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The heavy fire was knocked down around 9 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

