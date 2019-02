MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze in Melrose Sunday morning.

Crews responding to the area of First Street and Brookledge Road say most of the damage happened in the back of the home.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials do not know what caused the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)