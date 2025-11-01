FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham firefighters battled a blaze Saturday morning that forced a business to close and left two people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Central Street around 9 a.m. found smoking coming from the building and determined it was coming from between the second and third-floor walls, according to fire officials.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

In a statement, Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz said, “Great aggressive work by Group 3 kept the fire loss to a minimum.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

