FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham firefighters battled a blaze Saturday morning that forced a business to close and left two people displaced.
Crews responding to a reported fire on Central Street around 9 a.m. found smoking coming from the building and determined it was coming from between the second and third-floor walls, according to fire officials.
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
In a statement, Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz said, “Great aggressive work by Group 3 kept the fire loss to a minimum.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
