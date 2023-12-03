BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews were called to a fast-moving fire in Allston on Saturday night that forced 3 people from their home.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Fordham Road around 8 p.m. found heavy smoke and then flames coming from a first-floor apartment.

Fire officials say they were fortunate to contain the blaze to the first floor and that there was no one home in the building when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Multiple fire crews and first responders on a scene right now in Allston. Working to get more information as to what happened. pic.twitter.com/033F5QH3nW — Chris Rogers (@ChrisRogersTV) December 3, 2023

Companies are conducting an extensive secondary search due to a fire at 38 Fordham Road . A heavy smoke condition turned into a 2nd alarm with fire inside & a heavy fire load in 1st floor apartment. pic.twitter.com/imGiNnjQtN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 3, 2023

