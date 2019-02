BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews responded to a second-alarm fire in the North End on Saturday.

Crews say a kitchen fire broke out at Trattoria Il Panino, which is on the first floor of a five-story building.

No one was living in the apartment above.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)