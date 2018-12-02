Fire crews battle blaze in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that broke out in a home in Rockland has left one person displaced, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of smoke coming from a third-floor heating unit on Webster Street found a working fire inside the home and business, Rockland fire officials said.

The fire was contained in under 20 minutes and there were no reported injuries.

The one occupant of the home was displaced after the residence was deemed uninhabitable.

