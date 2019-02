Several people were forced out into the cold after a building caught fire in Weston early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responding to 99 Westcliff Rd. say the second-alarm fire began inside the mansion-style building’s basement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2-3751 2nd Alarm 99 Westcliff Rd Fire in the Basement of a large mansion style building. — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) February 2, 2019

2-3751 U/D Fire is knocked down releasing Mutual Aid Companies. — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) February 2, 2019

Big thank you to the @BostonSparks A10 crew for providing rehab at our 2nd Alarm on this cold evening as always a great resource and great group of volunteers! pic.twitter.com/YO8AcSZlen — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) February 2, 2019

